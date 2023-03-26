March 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in Paphos remanded for 2 days in sexual assault case

By Nikolaos Prakas092
paphos court
The Paphos court

Paphos district court issued a two-day remand for a 40-year-old man, who is suspected of sexually assaulting a 59-year-old woman, authorities said on Sunday.

According to the police, the man was taken to court on Saturday and issued the remand, following his arrest earlier in on Friday for the sexual assault, the woman claimed happened on Tuesday.

The woman told police that she had invited the 40-year-old to her house to do repairs, when he attempted to sexually assault her.

Following the woman’s complaint, the man was arrested on Friday, and taken to court Saturday.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Related Posts

Kafka’s Red Peter on Cyprus stage

Eleni Philippou

‘Improvement in Greco-Turkish relations also positive for Cyprus issue’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘Innovative ways to address unprecedented challenges threatening national security are imperative’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus refugee stamp: the story of a symbol

Eleni Philippou

Four scenarios for Cyprus problem future presented by bicommunal group

Nikolaos Prakas

Environment commissioner says changing habits important for sustainable future

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign