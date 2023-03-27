Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concerts in April

To start off the new month, and the spring season, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra has two concert series planned for April. Invited maestros and soloists will share the stage with the orchestra to perform beloved pieces from the world of music as well as never-heard-before compositions.
The Premiere 4 concert series, which will take place on April 6 and 7 in Nicosia and Larnaca respectively, will welcome the charismatic maestro Charles Olivieri-Munroe to the stage who will lead the orchestra in presenting the European premiere of the sparkling Saxophone Concerto by Narongrit Dhamabutra – Thailand’s most renowned classical music composer – featuring Greek saxophone virtuoso Theodore Kerkezos as the soloist.
The programme will also include Green Line by Cypriot composer Tasos Stylianou, where he will invite the audience to listen to the countless subdivisions of Cypriot dance, as he has been listening to them whenever he crosses the so-called green line. The concert will close with Ludwig van Beethoven’s dramatic ballet music The Creatures of Prometheus. First to hear the Premiere 4 repertoire are Nicosia audiences at Pallas Theatre, followed by Larnaca music lovers on the following evening at the Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos.
Two more concerts will follow towards the end of the month (April 28 and 29) in the capital but also in Paphos. In Premiere 5, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and its Artistic Director Günter Neuhold will present a programme rich in ethnic and folk tradition, with featured soloists the distinguished Armenian violinist Khachatur Almazian and the celebrated cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan, winner of the 14th Tchaikovsky International Competition.
These highly acclaimed and sought-after musicians are bound to mesmerise audiences performing the Cyprus premiere of Giovanni Sollima’s Tarantulae Cadenzas for cello, violin and orchestra. György Ligeti’s Romanian Concerto will follow, reflecting the composer’s deep appreciation of Romanian folk melodies. The concert will end with Zoltán Kodály’s Dances of Galánta, composed after the so-called Verbunkos, the typical Hungarian military recruiting dance.
Premiere 4
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with maestro Charles Olivieri-Munroe and Greek saxophone virtuoso Theodore Kerkezos. April 6. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. April 7. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy. Tel: 22-463144
Premiere 5
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with Armenian violinist Khachatur Almazian and the celebrated cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan. April 28. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. April 29. Markideio Municipal Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy. Tel: 22-463144