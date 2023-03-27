March 27, 2023

Illegal resident arrested in Paphos for possession of stolen tools

Paphos police on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of illegal possession of property and illegal stay in the Republic.

According to police, at at 4:30pm members of the Paphos crime prevention unit went to the apartment on Tombs of the Kings Avenue, where the 50-year-old lives, following investigations.

It was determined the man was an illegal resident and he was arrested. Police found a number of work tools in his possession for which the suspect was unable to provide adequate explanation.

