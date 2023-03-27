March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist killed in traffic accident

By Nick Theodoulou00
police35

Police on Monday named a 26-year-old motorcyclist who died in a car crash on Sunday as Chrysostomos Kouvaras, from Lythrodontas.

The crash occurred at about 2:50pm on Sunday in Ayios Ioannis Malountas when a car, driven by an 84-year-old, crashed into Kouvaras.

The 26-year-old was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

Traffic police are continuing investigations into the incident.

