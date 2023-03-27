March 27, 2023

Mouflons beaten in Malta despite comeback

The Mouflons battled hard but went down 41-24 (CD Photography Malta)

The Cyprus national rugby side were beaten 41-24 in Malta on Saturday in their Europe Conference South 1 division clash, a result that sees the Mouflons drop from second to third in the standings

Despite the loss, Cyprus did enough to secure a try bonus point with an unbelievable comeback in the second half.

The first half undoubtedly belonged to Malta, who scored four tries and secured a bonus point before the break. With only a yellow card and three missed conversions to take away from them, Malta otherwise enjoyed a very strong 40 minutes and walked off the pitch with a 22-0 lead.

After the break, Cyprus looked ready to go again with some fresh legs making their way off the bench. The second half provided a completely different tone, with seven more tries being scored – three by Malta and four by the Mouflons.

Both teams were shown yellow cards – Cyprus in the 51st minute and Malta in the 66th. Cyprus came back and fought hard, and, despite the final score, they showed grit and determination when the going was tough.

Medics tended to Olly Yarrow in the final ten minutes of the game, and he left the field on a stretcher. It was later announced that he is well after undergoing medical checks in hospital.

Cyprus tries: Corey Paraskeva (67), Ben Yarrow (69), Kai Phillips (72), Pantelis Stylianou (78); Conversions: Ben Yarrow (70), Ben Yarrow (73).

The Mouflons are at home on Saturday May 13 for the final fixture of this season, when they face Bulgaria.

Head to cyprus-rugby.com for news and updates and sign up to the newsletter to make sure you don’t miss out. You can also follow the Mouflons on social media.

