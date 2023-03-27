March 27, 2023

Police investigating claims of harassment

A 33-year-old permanent resident of Cyprus is being investigated by the police for allegedly causing harassment and psychological violence to his former partner, a 38-year-old woman.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the accused has been sending threatening messages to the woman, whom he also has been repeatedly calling and physically following around town.

He also added that the man chased his former partner on the Paphos-Limassol highway on March 24 while signalling her to stop her vehicle.

The Paphos district court has already issued a restraining order against the man before the new complaints made by the 38-year-old woman.

The 33-year-old, currently at large, is now wanted for disobeying his restraining order. An arrest warrant was issued against him on Monday.

