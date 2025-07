Demetra Holdings Plc on Thursday announced its net asset value (NAV) per share as of June 30, 2025, stood at at €2.5494 per share.

Moreover, in a company filing on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the company stated that there was no available figure for a fully diluted net asset value.

Demetra Holdings Plc is listed on the regulated market of the CSE. Cleanthis Chandriotis, chief executive officer of Demetra Holdings Plc, signed the statement.