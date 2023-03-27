March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Public toilets damaged by explosives

By Staff Reporter0196
police drugs paphos chase
File photo

Police in Paphos are investigating a case of attempted destruction of property with explosives after an incident on Sunday.

According to police spokesman and head of CID Michalis Nicolaou around 11pm a Tala community council member noticed damage to the public toilets on Ayia Aikaterini Street.

Police went to the scene and determined the damages had been caused by improvised explosives such as high-powered firecrackers. Three toilets were damaged.

Investigations are ongoing as police search for the perpetrators.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Illegal resident arrested in Paphos for possession of stolen tools

Staff Reporter

Woman injured in head-on collision in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Turmoil in the financial sector and Cypriot banks

Ioannis Tirkides

Today’s Weather: Localised clouds, rains after noon

Staff Reporter

Former interior minister weighs in on the refugee buildings issue

Nikolaos Prakas

Rioting fans at basketball match set fire to offices and bus stop

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign