The Island Club presents the exhibition Movement Is Medicine

As March reaches its end, the Limassol art scene sneaks in a few more art shows. On Friday, The Island Club will present Movement Is Medicine, a solo exhibition by Pratchaya Phinthong which will remain open until April 29.
“Pratchaya Phinthong (b. 1974, Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand) is an alchemist of economic value and social functions,” The Island Club says. “In his practice, financial fluctuations, media alarmism and the world labour market are transferred into matter as it transforms from solid to liquid to gaseous states, and then back again. He can be described as a trader who operates according to a logic opposite to that of profit, and who deals in cultural and value systems, trafficking in everyday meanings, hopes and troubles. Phinthong accepts the perpetual transformation of forms and politics, of existence and daily life, poetically transferring the metaphor of fluctuation in currency values to various areas of human action. His works often arise from the confrontation between different social, economic or geographical systems. They are the result of a dialogue, and bring all their poetic forces from an almost invisible artistic gesture.”
Following dozens of solo and group exhibitions around the globe, Phinthong’s next destination is Limassol. In parallel with the opening of the Movement Is Medicine exhibition, The Island Club will also host the launch of Sensing is Believing, Believing is Seeing, a publication by Adonis Archontides following his exhibition at the Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre in May-July 2022, featuring an original text by Ga-brielle de la Puente (The White Pube).
These events will coincide with several other Limassol art happenings. One of them is the opening of The Day Before the Western Wind, a solo exhibition by Despina Charitonidi at eins gallery and the closing of Through the Looking Glass, a screening of films by visual artists Stelios Kallinikou, Marianna Christofides and Constantinos Taliotis at Pylon Art & Culture.
Movement Is Medicine
Solo exhibition by Pratchaya Phinthong. March 31-April 29. The Island Club, Limassol. Opening: 6pm-9pm. Thursday – Saturday: 12pm–6pm. Tel: 25-252010