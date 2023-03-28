March 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainFootballSportWorld

Lineker wins appeal over £4.9 million tax bill

By Reuters News Service01
former british football player and bbc presenter gary lineker walks outsside his home in london
BBC presenter Gary Lineker walks outside his home in London

Sports presenter Gary Lineker won his appeal against Britain’s tax authority (HMRC) on Tuesday over a bill that totalled 4.9 million pounds.

Lineker, who presents BBC’s ‘Match of the Day’ and also worked on BT Sport’s coverage, was pursued by the HMRC over taxes on income from both broadcasters from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

The HMRC said he was an employee of both BBC and BT Sport at the time but a judge ruled the 62-year-old was a freelancer and had contracts with both broadcasters.

“The effect of my conclusions is that because there were direct contracts, between the BBC and Mr Lineker and BT Sport and Mr Lineker, the intermediaries legislation (IR35) does not, and cannot as a matter of law, apply,” Tribunal Judge Brooks said in a statement.

“Accordingly, and notwithstanding GLM (Gary Lineker Media) being a partnership, that is the end of the matter and the appeal succeeds.”

Lineker made headlines earlier this month when he was suspended by the BBC for criticising government immigration policy caused a row over the broadcaster’s impartiality rules.

BBC managers reversed their decision to suspend Lineker, the broadcaster’s highest-paid presenter, after his colleagues refused to work in solidarity, forcing it to air Match of the Day’s football highlights without normal commentary.

Related Posts

Messi statue to stand next to Maradona, Pele at CONMEBOL museum

Reuters News Service

Britain raises domestic threat level for Northern Ireland to ‘severe’

Reuters News Service

Russian father whose daughter drew anti-war picture given two years’ jail but flees

Reuters News Service

Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Nashville shooting

Reuters News Service

Greece to hold national election on May 21 – PM

Reuters News Service

UK’s William Hill given record £19.2 million fine for gambling failures

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign