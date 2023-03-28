March 28, 2023

MPs call for help for refugees to install PVs

By Andria Kades085
Biz Andrew The Installation Of Pv Panels Will Become An Increasingly Common Sight

MPs on Tuesday called on authorities to create schemes that will help refugees and large families save energy, install photovoltaics and fund electric vehicles.

During a joint House committee on energy and refugees, it was agreed that government departments will revert back after Easter with proposals.

Disy MP and committee chairman Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis said where refugees are concerned, there should be a plan to help them cover the increasing energy cost.

It is just as important to create a special scheme for large families for renewable energy, electric vehicles and efforts to save energy.

Each category should be dealt with separately, Hadjiyiannis specified.

Akel’s MP Costas Costa added that the party had called on the government to explore government schemes for single parents and families of three.

A priority at the moment is to create buildings in refugee estates that do not collapse on people, and then explore whether they can add photovoltaics on them, he said.

 

