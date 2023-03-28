March 28, 2023

Parliament, foreign ministry to continue close co-operation

The relationship between parliament and the foreign ministry has always been excellent and respected the separation of powers, House President Annita Demetriou said on Tuesday expressing confidence that the cooperation under Foreign Minster Constantinos Kombos will continue.

Kombos said he looked forward to a fruitful collaboration on a variety of issues that need attention in Cyprus.

Demetriou wished him success in his new duties in what she termed “a very important ministry.”

“An integral part of the parliamentary process is diplomacy,” she said. “That is why we need an excellent level of understanding and cooperation.

“We will be here to work together for the good of our Cyprus on every issue, and there are many that require the utmost attention.”

Kombos said he and the House President will build on the existing cooperation between the bodies they represent.

