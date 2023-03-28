Spring fairs and bazaars coming up

As flowers bloom and fields go green, the island’s artistic community is eager to host outdoor sunny bazaars and showcase its creations. Springs fairs will arrive soon at various locations in Cyprus, featuring warm weather and local talent.
On the first weekend of April, Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace will host its Spring Edition Bazaar. On April 1 and 2, local artists will set up tables and stalls with handmade creations. The bazaar will include jewellery, clothes, paintings and ceramics among other goods. And while the market is on from 11am to 8pm, Yfantourgeio will be offering homemade snacks and beverages in its cosy backyard garden.
Also happening on April 1 and 2 is an Easter Bazaar in Omodhos village. George’s Daughter & Son, a charming village café is organising a bazaar filled with handmade items that will spread over two weekends; April 1-2 and 8-9. The café invites visitors to its grounds to taste its menu and drinks while also browsing a selection of handmade artistic items by Cyprus-based makers. Artists that wish to participate in the bazaar can contact the café at 99-026849.
A little later in the month, the 5th Spring Festival will take place in parks in Nicosia and Limassol. Organised by Inspired Family Fun – all for a good cause – two festivals will bring games and fun on two separate weekends. First, is the Nicosia Festival on April 22 and 23 at the Nicosia Municipal Park.
From 10am to 8pm, families will get to enjoy horse and pony rides, trampolines and bouncy castles, paintball shooting, flower painting and many more activities. Entrance to the festival costs just €2 which will be donated to the Friends Association of the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics. Limassol’s Festival will be a three-day affair at the Limassol National Forest Park as the fun will last from April 29 to May 1 bringing all sorts of family and spring-inspired activities.
As May rolls in, another colourful fair will take place, this one slightly different from the others. As part of the 2023 Pride festival programme, Accept-LGBTI Cyprus will host a special Flea Market on the lower level of Eleftheria Square on May 20. Under the name Made with Love, the flea market will feature Cyprus’ rainbow community and their creations from 10am to 4pm. The market will showcase products, services and creativity sourced from the LGBTI community and its allies, and parties interested in booking a free table at the Flea Market should email [email protected].
Spring Edition Bazaar
Local artists showcase their creations. April 1-2. Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace, Nicosia. 11am-8pm. Tel: 99-409900
Easter Bazaar in Omodos village
Handmade Easter Bazaar. April 1-2 and 8-9. George’s Daughter & Son, 1st October Street, Omodos village. Tel: 99-026849
5th Spring Festival
Children’s games and activities. April 22-23. Nicosia Municipal Park, Nicosia. April 29-May 1. Limassol National Forest Park, Limassol. 10am-8pm. €2 donation. Tel: 99-300256
Made with Love
Flea market for the LGBTI community. Organized by Accept-LGBTI Cyprus. May 20. Eleftetheria Square, lower ground, Nicosia. 10am-4pm. Interested participants to apply to [email protected]