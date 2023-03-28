March 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Windy, cold spell on the way

By Staff Reporter0499
windy weather
Fig Tree Bay

On Tuesday morning the weather will be mainly clear. From noon onwards it will turn mostly cloudy bringing a chance of isolated showers, mainly in the west, south, and in the mountains. The winds will be mainly southerly to south-westerly, weak to moderate up to 4 Beaufort, gradually turning strong to very strong up to 6 Beaufort. The sea will initially be slightly rough, turning to rough. Temperatures will rise to 25 C inland, 22 C in the south-east, east and north coasts, 20 C in the remaining coasts and 14 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday afternoon clouds with isolated showers are possible in the western half of the island. Overnight rains are expected up to the early morning hours. The winds inland will be south-westerly to westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and strong to very strong on the coasts, up to 6 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will drop to 10 C in the interior, 13 C on the coasts and 4 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, the weather will be mainly cloudy at times with local rains expected. Snow or sleet may fall on the highest peaks of Troodos and elsewhere in the higher mountains. On Thursday, locally increased clouds will be observed, while on Friday the weather will be mainly sunny.

Temperatures will drop noticeably on Wednesday with a further slight drop on Thursday, falling below the seasonal average. On Friday, the temperature is expected to rise.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Illegal employment bust at Peyia restaurant

Iole Damaskinos

Small Paphos dam is a ‘green lung’ for the region

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Spring fairs and bazaars coming up

Eleni Philippou

‘No issue’ with potential Turkish IMO nomination, president assures

Iole Damaskinos

Doctor accused of sexual harassment released on conditions

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign