Documentary on religious hate-inclusivity premieres in Nicosia

A documentary that encourages debate on religious hate and inclusivity will premiere this week in Nicosia. After the successful Pancyprian premiere of the documentary The Divinity of Oneness at the 17th Lemesos International Documentary Festival 2022, the documentary premieres in the capital as well.
The Centre for Social Innovation (CSI) and the Research and Education in Social Empowerment and Transformation (RESET) invite audiences to the awareness event and premiere screening of the documentary on Thursday at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation.
The awareness event will bring together public authorities, security agents, religious leaders, decision-makers, local communities and civil society actors aiming to enhance protection at places of worship in European countries by setting up a fertile ground for an open dialogue, exchange of valuable knowledge and practices, and creation of local and international synergies. Their ultimate goal is to develop their capacity to counteract radicalisation and hate speech in an effort to promote inter-religious respect and diversity.
The event will consist of the PROSECUW specialised capacity-building workshop, interactive group activities, open discussion and the presentation of the PROSECUW Hub, a European multiagency open digital network for the exchange of good practices and the creation of synergies.
The Divinity of Oneness is a searing exposé of the stories shared by victims of religious hate crimes in Germany, Greece, Portugal and Cyprus. It provides answers to key issues about the escalating destruction of sacred sites and places of worship, the rise in hate of ‘the other’, as well as what is required to establish a society of interreligious respect and acceptance. Using a multi-angle approach, ranging from theological, intellectual, spiritual and socio-political perspectives, the documentary triggers a journey of self-reflection, critical thought, and open heartedness.
Premiere of documentary and screening. March 30. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 5pm onwards. Screening at 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-610711