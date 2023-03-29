March 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Fire in Chlorakas apartment, charred body found

By Nick Theodoulou0348
Fire, Chlorakas apartment, charred body, fire department
A view of the burned out apartment in Chlorakas

Officers of the fire services found a charred body in a Chlorakas apartment early on Wednesday morning.

It is understood that the fire broke out at 8.30am with the fire services arriving soon after.

Firefighters who entered the apartment then found the body. Police are now also at the scene.

The police did not provide further details, stating that identification procedures are underway so that the next of kin may be contacted.

