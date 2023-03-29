March 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus Talks

Greek and Turkish Cypriot parties say status quo unacceptable

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The present status quo in Cyprus and the lack of negotiations are unacceptable, leaders and representatives of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot political parties participating in bi-communal meetings at the Ledra Palace under the auspices of the Slovak Embassy stressed on Wednesday.

In a joint communique, they also expressed willingness for cultivating a positive climate for the swift resumption of talks “now that earthquake diplomacy may prove that time is ripe for the negotiations not only to begin but to succeed and solve the Cyprus problem in a way beneficial for all stakeholders.”

The communique said delegates exchanged ideas, “recognising existing strengths, and opportunities, but also weaknesses and threats.

“They reaffirmed that the present status quo and the lack of negotiations are not acceptable and expressed willingness for cultivating a positive climate for a swift resumption of talks”.

The next meeting will be held on April 27.

The parties expressed their sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria as well as the deadly train crash in Greece, standing for a minute’s silence.

“There is nothing worth more than human lives,” they said, adding their appreciation for the Greek and Turkish Cypriots who sang together in a bicommunal concert on March 20 in Eleftheria Square in memory of the victims.

