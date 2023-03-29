March 29, 2023

Health minister meets with WHO Cyprus head

Minster of Health, Popi Kanari on Tuesday met with the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Cyprus office, Shaikh Irshad Ali, the ministry announced.

The minister met to discuss an upcoming WHO conference on regional health planning for immigrants, taking place on April 25-26.

According to an announcement, Kanari and Irshad Ali also discussed issues of common interest and agreed to keep in regular contact, to share views on safeguarding public health.

