Limassol police locate man wanted for February thefts

Police on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with investigated cases of thefts in Limassol.

The cases under investigation involve theft of money and other items from two residences, as well as theft from a bank account, committed between February 22-24.

The bank account theft was committed by withdrawing money from an ATM, using a stolen bank card.

Police located the suspect, who was wanted, and he was taken into custody for examinations.

