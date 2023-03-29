March 29, 2023

Man found guilty of manslaughter after fatal traffic accident

A 45-year-old man was on Wednesday found guilty of manslaughter by the Paphos district court after causing a traffic accident that killed a 60-year-old woman in December 2021.

Androulla Papachristoforou died after being struck by a car as she tried to cross Priamos street in the Universal area of Paphos on December 19, 2021.

The accused fled the scene after the accident. A report at the time said that CCTV footage in the area reportedly showed a male driver getting out of his car after the accident.

When he saw the injured woman he grabbed his head with his hands, but then climbed back into his car, reversed and drove away.

The court will convene on April 6 to pass sentence.

