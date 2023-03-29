March 29, 2023

Minors arrested for damages at Tala church

Three minors were charged in writing on Wednesday for attempted property destruction in a chapel in Paphos.

Police arrested the youths, aged aged 14, 15 and 16, on Tuesday, following interrogation, for setting off firecrackers in the public toilets of Saint Catherine’s church in Tala, on the night of Saturday to Sunday.

The detonation of the improvised firecrackers resulted in extensive damages.

The minors were charged in writing and released to be summoned to court at a later date.

