March 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Education

Neapolis University outlines its programmes

By Staff Reporter00
neapolis university in cyprus front 2

Neapolis University Paphos recently outlined its programmes and annual scholarships during Careers Day at ASPIRE Private English School.

The university was represented by Lecturer and Head of Studies, Student Services and International Student Support Dr Stavros Christodoulou and Lecturer in the Department of History, Politics and International Relations Dr Eleni Gavriel.

Students had the opportunity to learn more about the structure, programmes and services offered by Neapolis University, the prospects of employability after graduation and the annual scholarships and offers of the university to students.

Earlier this month, the Career Centre of Neapolis University in Paphos organised the Career Week 2023, aiming to connect students and graduates with representatives from 25 companies and businesses. For the second consecutive year, students had the opportunity to learn about different career prospects, network with potential employers and explore employment and internship opportunities.

Students participated in the free career development and skills enrichment seminars offered throughout Career Week 2023 by experienced HR and career professionals.

Neapolis University Paphos is a recognised and dynamically growing university in Cyprus with more than 3,500 students. It emphasises, through the operation of a wide range of Study Programmes, the provision of high-quality Higher Education with international standards and the creation of new applied scientific knowledge, while aiming to strengthen the optimal skills required for graduates to succeed in their chosen professional careers in a national and international environment in the competitive markets of the 21st century.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cabinet approves plan for this year’s final high school exams

Antigoni Pitta

Questions raised over state of UCy’s finances

Andria Kades

Open University down after hack attack (updated)

Andria Kades

Eurobank rewards eco-friendly students

Staff Reporter

Students create application promoting healthy eating

Gina Agapiou

Teaching unions welcome student evaluation changes

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign