March 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Yellow warning for strong winds

By Staff Reporter0194
very windy
File photo

A yellow weather warning is in place on Wednesday for strong winds from 9 am to 5 pm.

The weather will be mainly cloudy and rains are expected at intervals. Light snowfall is expected in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially be strong to very strong, up to 7 Beaufort, south-westerly to westerly, turning westerly to north-westerly by noon up to 8 Beaufort. The sea will be very rough. Temperatures will rise to 16 C inland, 17 C the coast and 5 C in the higher mountains, where frost may form.

On Wednesday evening the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to northerly, moderate to very strong, up to 6 Beaufort. On the south and east coasts the sea will be rough, and stormy on the west and north coasts. Temperatures will drop to 8 C in the interior, 10 C on the coasts and 2 C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected.

On Thursday, locally increased clouds will be observed, while on Friday the weather will be mainly clear. On Saturday, the weather will be cloudy at times with isolated rains expected.

The temperature on Thursday is expected to drop slightly, reaching significantly below average for the season. By Saturday a gradual rise in temperature is expected.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Warning for extreme winds, scaffolding blown down

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

President announces ten science scholarships for women

Nick Theodoulou

Bill to regulate swapping energy suppliers discussed

Elias Hazou

New ‘1450’ hotline for benefits and pensions queries

Elias Hazou

First Turkish Cypriot halloumi gets PDO

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign