March 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

At least six Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – governor

By Reuters News Service00
local resident alipov pets a dog among remains of his house destroyed last year during russia's attack in kharkiv region
At least six Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv late on Thursday night, and officials are gathering details about damage and casualties, said regional governor Oleh Sinegubov.

Russia has for months been launching drones and missiles against a wide variety of Ukrainian targets in a bid to damage vital infrastructure.

“The enemy is attacking Kharkiv again. At least 6 ‘arrivals’ have been recorded,” Sinegubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Preliminary information suggested that S-300 anti-aircraft missiles were responsible, he said.

The missiles had been launched from the southern Russian region of Belgorod, he said. Belgorod lies just across the border to the north of Kharkiv.

Military analysts say Russia has repurposed some S-300s to attack ground targets in Ukraine, which its forces invaded in February 2022.

