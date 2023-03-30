March 30, 2023

Classical music concert in Paphos

By Eleni Philippou00
concert

Music performances continue in Paphos with an elegant concert will take place at a popular cultural venue. Well-known mezzo soprano Anoki von Arx returns to Technopolis 20 on Friday, this time with the soprano Valeria Shesternina and the pianist Milena Romanova.

The programme will begin the world premiere of the oratorio ‘Lazarus’ by Cypriot composer Frixos Christis who will be present at the concert. The Oratorio ‘Lazarus’ for symphony orchestra, choir and three soloists (baritone, soprano and mezzo soprano), was composed in 2022, 50 years after the discovery of the Holy Relics of Saint Lazarus in the church of the same name in Larnaca and consists of 14 parts.

The evening will continue with the Stabat Mater sequence, a 13th-century Christian hymn to Mary, which portrays her suffering as Jesus Christ’s mother during his crucifixion. The title comes from its first line, Stabat Mater dolorosa, which means “the sorrowful mother was standing” and has been set to music by many Western composers, including Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, whose work is going to be presented.

 

Classical Music Concert ‘Stabat Mater’

With Anoki von Arx, Valeria Shesternina and Milena Romanova. March 31. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Reservations are necessary at 7000-2420

