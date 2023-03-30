March 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
European Innovation Council event to be held in Cyprus

By Panis Pieri01
The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) this week announced that it will be holding an information event entitled “European Innovation Council Info Days” between April 4-5 2023. The event will take place at the Cleopatra City Centre Hotel.

On 4 April the EIC Pathfinder & EIC Transition programmes will be presented and on 5 April 2023 the presentations will focus on the EIC Accelerator and as such will only involve representatives of companies or mid-caps, which are potential beneficiaries of the programme.

The event will provide information on the individual programmes under the work programme of the “European Innovation Council”, which is a major novelty under Pillar 3 of “Horizon Europe”. The aim is for participants to understand the requirements of the programmes through specific presentations by EIC evaluators.

The event will be held in English and participation is free of charge.

Interested parties should register in advance via the link here, no later than 31 March 2023.

It should be noted that the EIC aims to identify and support advanced technologies and radical innovations that have the potential to expand internationally.

In addition, it supports all stages of innovation, from initial research and development of advanced technologies, validation and demonstration of advanced technologies and innovations, to the development and expansion of SMEs, start-ups and spin-offs.

Interested parties can contact IdEK officials and national contact points for the EIC Work
Programme, Nedi Kaffa at telephone number: 22205039 and e-mail [email protected] and George Christou at telephone number: 22205030 and e-mail: [email protected]

