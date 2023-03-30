March 30, 2023

Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

Vegan dishes fit for the season

 

Mediterranean Chickpea and potato stew

1 onion

3 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 carrots

1 large zucchini ball or 2 regular

4 mushrooms

1/4 cabbage head

1 cup of vegetable stock

1/2 teaspoon of ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon of sea salt

1 tin of chickpeas

1/4 cup of white wine (or rose)

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon oregano

1 teaspoon basil

1 teaspoon parsley

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon garlic granules

Optional vegan meat balls

 

Sauté onion and garlic for approximately three minutes in a little olive oil or wine. Add carrots and potatoes for a further two minutes. Add remaining vegetables for a minute or two. Add chickpeas (if you are using vegan meat balls add at this point).

Pour vegetables stock over and stir. Pour in the wine and add all seasoning.

Allow to simmer for 20 minutes.

 

 

guest2Deluxe Super Quick Pasta

250g wholegrain pasta

1 cube of vegetable stock

1 medium white onion, diced

1 teaspoon of dried garlic flakes

1/3 teaspoon of sea salt

1 or 2 teaspoons of truffle oil, depending on taste

 

Boil Village Wholegrain pasta in vegetable stock

Add raw diced white onion and dried garlic flakes, sprinkle with sea salt and drizzle with a little truffle oil… you are good to go

 

 

guest3Healthy Biscuits

3 small Cyprus bananas, mashed

1 pinch of iodised sea salt

1 drop of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1/3 cup of date syrup*

2 tablespoons of almond milk

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

1/2 cup of coconut flour

1/2 cup of wholegrain oats

1/2 cup of mixed granola

2/3 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

1 teaspoon of sesame seeds

1 tablespoon of ground flax seeds

*to make the date syrup, take three large dates, remove the seed and cut them into small pieces. Cover them in hot water and allow them to soak for 5 minutes and mash them with a fork.

 

Preheat oven to 180C

Mix all the wet ingredients first

Add the dry on top and make sure to mix in the baking powder/bicarbonate of soda into the flour before mixing everything together

Take less than a tablespoon worth of mix and make into a small ball.

Place on baking paper and press down to make a circular biscuit

Repeat – you should get about 16 biscuits

Bake for 15 minutes

 

 

