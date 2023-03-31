March 31, 2023

Accept – LGBTI Cyprus to host all-day event on Saturday

Accept – LGBTI Cyprus welcomes spring with an all-day event in Limassol titled We Ain’t No Fools that will have a little bit of everything. Think a children’s play corner, queer film screenings, art performances, a comedy drag show and much more. Taking place on Saturday at Dusty Monkey, the fun will begin as early as 10am and will continue well into the night.

Starting the daytime activities will be a children’s programme in collaboration with RainbowFamiliesCY from 10am to 12pm with playdate games. Participation for children is free, although donations are welcome.

Then a somatic workshop incorporating writing and meditation, explore and develop what it feels to be comfortable in your skin will take place at 1pm and then again at 2.30pm. Everyone is welcome to this workshop with no previous movement experience required. Those who want to join it should reserve a spot by messaging 96-786777.

In the afternoon, visitors will get a first taste of the upcoming Queer Wave Cyprus Film Festival with two short films curated by Diego Armando Aparicio. The screenings will take place between 4pm and 5pm and will be followed by a discussion (reservations at 99-225528).

All throughout these events, a chill area will welcome friends, families and visitors to have a drink, dance, chat and enjoy some art performances. X.Ypno & Gr_fos will perform at 2pm and at 3pm Antonia Kattou will take the floor.

A stand-up comedy drag show by That Foxy Fox will entertain visitors from 5.30 to 6.30pm to put the crowd in a fun mood and all ready for the party of the evening. The We Ain’t No Fools party will commence at 7pm with five DJs taking over the decks and blasting dance tunes until 2am. Adding some spice to the party will be two extra drag performances that will take place throughout the night.

 

We Ain’t No Fools

All-day event and party with performances, DJs, children’s games and more. By Accept – LGBTI Cyprus. April 1. Dusty Monkey, Limassol. 10am-2am. All day pass €15. Party pass €10

