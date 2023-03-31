March 31, 2023

Family Fun Day at Nicosia Mall

A whole day of events and family fun will transform the outdoor parking of Nicosia Mall into a cheerful playground this Sunday. The Family Fun Day, organised by the Bank of Cyprus and the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, aims through a variety of children’s activities to raise money for charity.

Fun games, face-painting, crafts, nibbles and drinks, scooter shows and many more activities make up the day’s agenda, which will run from 10.30am to 5pm as part of the Poreia Christodoulas series of events. Throughout the day, young visitors will have the chance to be firefighters, policemen, archaeologists and artists, and travel to a land with stilt walkers, beloved heroes, robots and music.

Later on, a charity volleyball game between the Firefighters Service and the Armed Forces will take place between 12pm and 2pm. Meanwhile, light bites and beverages will be available for visitors. All of the money raised will be donated to financially support the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and its free services to people suffering from cancer.

 

Family Fun Day

Charity event with children’s activities. April 2. Outdoor parking area of Nicosia Mall, Nicosia. 10.30am-5pm

