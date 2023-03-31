March 31, 2023

Live music coming up Mason Bar

By Eleni Philippou00
Limassol’s music enthusiasts will enjoy two performances by local bands playing at Mason Bar this April. The old town bar will host the Cyprus-based bands in its courtyard for two cozy evenings of lively music. Taking the floor first is Triple Soul who will bring a blend of Motown, funk, soul and jazz this Sunday.

The band consists of George Kalopedis on vocals, Antonis Polykarpou on the keyboard and Dinos Paouros on drums. Joining the band for a special performance this Sunday are bass player Evelthon Michaelides and Jaded Jane. Their performance will begin at 8pm and until about midnight, the musicians will fill Mason Bar’s garden with soulful music.

On the following Sunday, April 9, Macumba will take the lead. As one of the island’s most well-known Latin Jazz bands, the four-piece ensemble will bring its signature blend of Brazilian samba, rumba and Afro-Cuban rhythms that are blended through jazzy beats. G. Morfitis, E. Ioannou, R. Panagiotou meet Rodrigo Cáceres from Chile to create this lively music amalgamation to entertain once more Limassol’s music lovers.

 

Local band plays Motown, funk and soul. April 2. Mason Bar, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 99 211280

Latin Jazz band live. April 9. Mason Bar, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 99 211280

