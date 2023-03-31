March 31, 2023

NGO founder honoured for efforts to keep Limassol clean

Anna Gubareva with Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides

Anna Gubareva, founder of environmental NGO City Friends Club, which strives to keep Limassol clean, was awarded by the city’s municipality on Friday for her efforts.

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides welcomed Gubareva and her colleagues at a ceremony held at the municipal hall in their honour, during which he praised her “valuable contribution to the efforts for a clean city” and awarded her with a special plaque.

Gubareva founded the NGO in 2020, aiming to help eliminate waste in the city. The organisation has now grown and includes hundreds of volunteers and dozens of supporters.

“I am pleased to award the official emblem of our city to Anna Gubareva and the City Friends Club for their commitment and contribution to the effort to keep our city clean,” Nicolaides said.

“Their work is an inspiration to us all and we are grateful for their dedication to our city.”

Gubareva thanked the mayor for the award and vowed to increase her and her NGO’s efforts.

“Our mission is to make Limassol a cleaner, healthier and more beautiful place to live and at the same time promote conscious consumption and a sustainable lifestyle.”

