March 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Steady rise in temperature

By Staff Reporter0365
wethr
File photo

The weekend is off to a promising start with the weather set to improve and the temperature by Saturday to rise above the seasonal average.

The met office’s morning weather report detailed that it will hit about 17 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, with about six degrees Celsius in the higher mountains.

At night it is to drop to about five inland, nine on the western and northern coasts, six on the rest of the coasts and just one degree in the mountains – with frost expected.

Despite some clouds on Saturday – with possible showers – the temperature is set to gradually rise above the average.

Sunday is set to be cloudy, too, but again the temperature is expected to rise.

Monday is set to clear up, giving way to greater sunny spells.

Avatar photo

