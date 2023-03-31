March 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian & Belarusian players

By Reuters News Service00
The players were banned in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the support provided by Belarus

Wimbledon will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the grasscourt Grand Slam as ‘neutrals’ this year, having banned players from the two countries last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players subject to them competing as ‘neutral’ athletes and complying with appropriate conditions,” the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said in a statement.

