April 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Aradippou launches tender for PV park

By Nikolaos Prakas
File photo: A solar plant at Nisou

Aradippou municipality in Larnaca has launched a tender to create a photovoltaic park, officials said on Saturday.

In the context of the environmental policy and the continuous effort “to increase the production of energy from renewable sources”, the municipality announced an open tender for the construction of a 2.96MW photovoltaic park in the Melissia area.

The value of the project is estimated at €3,370,000 plus VAT and is expected to be completed within 15 months.

Mayor Evangelos Evangelides said “Aradippou is once again leading the way, creating a project that will give environmental as well as economic breath to our city.”

Evangelides said science has been warning for years that people must limit and gradually end their dependence on fossil fuels if they want to save the planet.

“As the municipality of Aradippou, we have the intention, the disposition, and the vision to expand the horizons of our country and to respond to the challenges of our time. The green transition to alternative energy sources cannot wait,” he said.

The project is funded by the European programme THALIA 2021-2027.

