Classical music concerts at wine museum

A classical music concert series will welcome April at a village wine museum. April’s weekend concerts are not a first for The Cyprus Wine Museum as The Commandaria Orchestra & Friends Concert Series often organises unique music nights at the museum. Now in its 9th edition, it invites classical music lovers to two unforgettable chamber music recitals dedicated to German Romantic Music.
The first recital will take place on Saturday and is titled Lieder and Arias while the second will happen a week later, on April 8 and is dedicated to the clarinet and piano repertoire performed by renowned clarinettist George Georgiou and pianist Rami Sarieddine.
The cast of the Lieder and Arias recital is a trio that has staged several projects together over the last two years and consists of Savvia Iakovou (soprano), Demetris Spanos (baritone) and Mariola Charitidou Guy (piano).
“Savvia Iakovou,” say organisers, “a young and promising Cypriot singer, started her carrier in the UK, performing Amelia from Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera, and Mimi, from Puccini’s La Bohéme. Demetris Spanos, an excellent Cypriot musician, has devoted himself to singing by studying, and in the last couple of years performed with big success in various chamber music concerts. Both singers are under the guidance of the vocal pedagogue Eleni Kanthou here in Cyprus.
“The pianist of the concert is the répétiteur Mariola Charitidou Guy, who, besides her renowned work as a piano pedagogue, has prepared several international opera productions, coached and accompanied singers and instrumentalists in local and international competitions etc.”
The recital programme will include a collection of awe-inspiring Lieder by Franz Schubert such as Am Brunnen vor dem Tore, Moregngruss, Atys, a demanding collection by Robert Schumann such as the circle of songs Dichetrliebe and delightful songs by Johannes Brahms. Mozart’s selected arias and duets for this recital aim to deliver a festive atmosphere to the performance.
German Romantic Music
Classical music recitals. April 1 and 8. The Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi village, Limassol. 7pm. €15. Tel: 99-907636. www.cypruswinemuseum.com