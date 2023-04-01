April 1, 2023

Dozens more repatriated to their home countries

Dozens more people were repatriated to their home countries as part of a voluntary return scheme, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a total of 75 people left Cyprus on Friday afternoon in an operation coordinated by the civil registry and migration office and the Frontex organisation.

Another ten people were deported as well, police said.

A total of 2,180 people have been repatriated since the start of the year, as part of the voluntary returns scheme.

