April 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Eoka struggle a reminder to bring justice to our country’

By Nikolaos Prakas00
ÖõëáêéóìÝíá ÌíÞìáôá ÐáéäÜêéá ëïõëïýäéá

The best memorial for Eoka fighters that Cyprus would be able to give is to continue the struggle to bring justice to the country, Deputy Government Spokeswoman Dox Komodromou said on Saturday speaking on the anniversary of the start of the struggle against British colonialists in the late 1950s.

Speaking at a memorial service in Larnaca, Komodromou said: “Guided by the light of the sacred memory of the heroes of the Eoka struggle, we looked back today at the epic four years [1955-1959] that revealed the true Greek face of Cyprus, the fighting one, which founded our freedom.”

She added that beyond honouring the heroes of Eoka, Cyprus learns lessons to continue and celebrate a struggle with the purest ideals.

“We recall in our memory the figures of the fighters who, with their soul and blood, fought and gave our people the supreme good of freedom,” she said.

Commenting on President Nikos Christodoulides goal for the future of Cyprus, she said that the top priority of the president is the resolution of the Cyprus issue within the agreed framework so that the country can finally become a reunited, free, modern, European state, a common homeland of prosperity and security for all its legal citizens, without any discrimination.

She added that President Christodoulides repeatedly stated that there is a specific approach regarding breaking the deadlock and resuming the talks on the Cyprus issue with a leading role for the European Union.

“This is the time for diplomacy, which has begun to work towards the implementation of what was discussed in Brussels, with the Turkish elections on the horizon,” she said.

As President Christodoulides has declared before parliament, with the solution of the Cyprus issue, the Republic of Cyprus will evolve to become a common home within the great European family.

“This is the solution we envision,” she added.

Related Posts

The peculiar death of Pythagoras

Alix Norman

After ‘Türkiye’ move, Cypriot professor pushes for Cyprus to be called Kypros 

Jean Christou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Airport security under scrutiny

Nikolaos Prakas

Prisoners’ rights group stages protest at palace

Antigoni Pitta

Keravnos meets Herodotou to discuss banking system

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign