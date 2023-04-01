April 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Four hands to give piano recital

By Eleni Philippou00
d3fa7347 149f a834 4ed4 02e79fb8b4aa

Dedicated to leading Cypriot musicians, the Cyprus Artists Series of the Pharos Arts Foundation presents a piano four-hand recital this April. Taking over the floor of The Shoe Factory is the ECKOduo, comprised of pianists Emre Öztek from Cyprus and Chisato Kusunoki from Japan.

Öztek, a graduate of the Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Wisconsin and the Trinity College of Music in London, has won numerous awards and competitions as well as international attention as a soloist and chamber musician. In 2015, he met Japanese virtuoso Kusunoki at the Summer International Piano School of Bromley Youth Music Trust, where they were both tutors. Appraised for her lyrical intensity and subtle virtuosity, Kusonoki is a graduate of Oxford University, where she won the prestigious Gibbs Prize in Performance, and the Royal Academy of Music in London.

The two musicians were united by their mutual love for the magnificent repertoire for piano four-hands and two pianos, and in 2021 they formed the ECKOduo, a dynamic and innovative piano duo. For their recital on April 21 in Nicosia, the ECKOduo will perform a fascinating four-hand piano programme with works by Mozart, Brahms, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, and Smetana.

 

ECKOduo

With pianists Emre Öztek from Cyprus and Chisato Kusunoki from Japan. April 21. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

Related Posts

Classical music concerts at wine museum

Eleni Philippou

Free world cinema nights in Larnaca

Eleni Philippou

Live music coming up Mason Bar

Eleni Philippou

TV shows we love: The Mysterious Benedict Society

Alix Norman

Accept – LGBTI Cyprus to host all-day event on Saturday

Eleni Philippou

Family Fun Day at Nicosia Mall

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign