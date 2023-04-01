April 1, 2023

Pedestrian, 52, killed in Limassol

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A 52-year-old man died on Saturday in Limassol after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the road, police said.

According to police, at around 5am a 67-year-old driving on Omonias Avenue in Limassol, turned onto King Pavlos Street, when he hit Chrysostomos Chrysostomou, 51, who was attempting to cross the road.

Chrysostomou was knocked to the ground some metres from the vehicle, police said.

He was rushed to Limassol General, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that the investigation was still in its initial stages and that they were looking into the exact causes.

The driver of the car was given and alcotest and narcotest, which both came back negative.

He was arrested and is being held for further investigation.

Police have called for witnesses to the accident.

