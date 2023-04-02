Cyprus Film Days marks a new beginning

Annual festival returns to Nicosia and Limassol says ELENI PHILIPPOU
A celebration of cinema is about to take over Nicosia and Limassol Cyprus Film Days International Festival (CFD) returns for its 21st edition later this month, marking a new start with its new artistic directors and visual identity.
CFD will host events at Rialto Theatre in Limassol and Zena Palace in Nicosia, presenting an innovative and socially-engaged programme of film screenings. Organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Rialto Theatre, it showcases top-notch independent films unveiling the artistic vision of talented film directors, while providing fresh opportunities to local and international film professionals.
This year, the line-up has been curated by artistic directors Argyro Nicolaou and Marios Lizides, filmmakers and educators. They are aiming to build on the successful course of Cyprus Film Days to make the festival a reference point for the wider region. At the same time, they propose “a festival of creative encounters that will embrace social awareness, nurture the discovery of new talents, and encourage open discussion”.
This year’s selection includes world-acclaimed productions in the ‘Viewfinder’ section, as well as an inclusive ‘Glocal Images’ international competition section, which also incorporates Cypriot productions and co-productions. Moreover, the line-up proposes a number of special screenings, as well as the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth.
Highlights include Aftersun, the directorial debut of Scottish film director Charlotte Wells (nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor), as well as the bold and daring EO by Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski (nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Feature).
Created by graphic designers Clio Hadjigeorgiou and Lisa Rebecca, the new design concept pays homage to various elements of the history of cinema. The key visual was developed using AI imaging software, bridging the ancient history of Cyprus with cutting-edge technology, and addresses the question of the future of cinema, society and the world itself.
This 2023 edition also aspires to contribute to the film education of the younger audiences of Cyprus, stimulating critical thinking and expanding their horizons. A carefully selected programme of screenings with a diverse range of film workshops for kids and teenagers will be held under the artistic direction of film director and screenwriter Stavros Pamballis.
The festival will also include the 4th edition of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, the co-production, training and networking platform, headed by producer-director Danae Stylianou to encourage collaborations and synergies between producers, directors and screenwriters from the Mediterranean with international film professionals.
Cyprus Film Days International Festival
Annual film festival. April 21-29. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Zena Palace, Nicosia. www.cyprusfilmdays.com