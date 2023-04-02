April 2, 2023

Man attacked and robbed in Limassol

Unknown perpetrators attacked and robbed a 65-year-old man in Limassol, police said on Sunday.

The robbery took place a few minutes before 6am on Sunday as the man was walking on the sidewalk of a specific street. Two young men, whom he did not recognise, approached him asking for money in broken Greek.

Before the man could react, they beat him, threw him on the ground and stole his wallet, which contained about €40.

The attackers fled the scene before bystanders heard the voices of the victim and informed the police.

An ambulance was also called to the scene which transferred the man to the Limassol general hospital.

