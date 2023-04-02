April 2, 2023

Teenagers arrested with burglary tools, firecrackers in Paphos

Three teenagers who were found to be illegally in a residence in Paphos with burglary tools have been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, officers allegedly caught the 15-year-olds being illegally in a residence while they were in possession of burglary tools and copper wires.

Paphos police director Nikos Tsapi said the minors were called to the police station as part of investigations into the circumstances under which the copper wires were illegally in their possession.

He added that another two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, were caught with 29 firecrackers in the district.

They were charged in writing and then released.

