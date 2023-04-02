April 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Tourists report luggage stolen from rental car

By Gina Agapiou0197
police car night 2
File photo

Israeli tourists reported their luggage, including valuable jewellery, has been stolen in Paphos, police said on Sunday.

Four pieces of travel luggage were stolen from the rental car of the family which was parked in Peyia between 7.30 and 830pm on Saturday.

They concern a large cloth travel bag, a large white handbag and two small clack and red plastic travel bags.

The theft was reported to the police at 11 pm the same night by the Israeli visitor. He said the suitcases contained a gold chain and a necklace apart from the clothes of himself, his wife and children.

The stolen items are insured.

Related Posts

Third floor of Giorkio Residence damaged after fire

Gina Agapiou

Teenagers arrested with burglary tools, firecrackers in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Fire damages Larnaca house

Staff Reporter

Post mortem of dead baby boy expected Sunday

Gina Agapiou

New impetus for tardy LNG project

Elias Hazou

Aradippou launches tender for PV park

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign