April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Employers legally obliged to pay full CoLA says union

By Iole Damaskinos00
A CoLA demonstration earlier this year (photo: Christos Theodorides)

Employers are under legal obligation to honour full payment of cost-of-living allowance (CoLA), Isotita union said on Monday.

“Any agreements to [instate] CoLA partially and not fully are not binding to any employee of the public and the greater public sector and are illegal,” the union said.

The transitional agreement which was renewed in 2021 and 2022 is in direct conflict with public service legislation, the union said.

“It is hoped that the generous grants recently provided to specific unions will not affect CoLA negotiations,” the union added, referring to figures published last Friday by the state treasurer, of a total sum of €2,834,195 granted to four unions with Pasydy receiving €990,000; Sek €1,105,150; Peo €592,649 and Deok €146,441.

In its statement, the union also issued a reminder that the former minister of finance had said that the state had saved €105 million by paying out CoLA at the reduced 50 per cent rate.

Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou said last week that the issue needed to be resolved and in a matter of days a new proposal from the government would be ready.

