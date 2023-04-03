April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusTourism

January tourism revenue more than double that in 2022

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Revenue from tourism for January 2023 recorded a 61.7 per cent increase compared to last year’s corresponding month, according to a report released by the Statistical Service on Monday.

The total revenue of the tourism industry in January 2023 amounted to €45.6 million, according to the report.

In January 2022, the amount totalled €28.2 million.

One of the reasons behind the increased revenue is the reduced influence of Covid-19. The Omicron variant of the infection, in fact, prevented several potential tourists from travelling to Cyprus at the beginning of last year.

The average expenditure per person was €503,83 in January 2023 compared to €641 in January 2022, recording a decrease of 21.4 per cent.

Tourists from the United Kingdom, the largest tourist market in Cyprus with 20,6 per cent of the total tourists making their way to the island in January 2023, spent on average €49,84 per day.

Moreover, tourists from Israel, as of now the second largest market in the country following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the consequent sanctions imposed, spent on average €145,63 last January.

Finally, visitors from Poland, the third largest market with 12.3 per cent of the total share, spent on average €62,61 per day.

