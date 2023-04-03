April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest football fans on drug possession charges

By Nikolaos Prakas00
soccer ball on green stadium arena
The game between leaders AEK Athens and Atromitos was cancelled

Three football fans were arrested ahead of a match on Monday on drug possession charges, police said.

According to the police, two Apoel fans, 23 and 30, were arrested ahead of the match in Larnaca, along with one Aek fan, who was a minor.

Police said that the three were arrested, when police and stewards at the pitch, found a small amount of drugs on them, before the start of the match.

The three were arrested and turned over to the drug squad for further investigation.

Related Posts

Woman dead after crashing into bus in Famagusta area

Nikolaos Prakas

War of words over EU airport findings

Andria Kades

Pio launches ‘Journalists Matter’ campaign

Andria Kades

Lawmakers again discuss reduced VAT on homes

Elias Hazou

New recruits awarded green berets

Jonathan Shkurko

Diko and Disy set to cooperate on the Cyprus problem

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign