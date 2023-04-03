April 3, 2023

Two cars destroyed by fire in Nicosia

The fire service responded in the early hours of Monday after two car fires broke out in Nicosia.

According to police, the first incident involved the car of an 87-year-old woman from Ayios Dhometios. The fire broke out shortly after midnight, resulting in total destruction of the vehicle.

The second incident, 15 minutes later, involved a 70-year-old woman’s vehicle in Archangelos. The vehicle was extensively damaged and authorities determined the fire had been maliciously set.

Nicosia CID are continuing investigations into both incidents.

