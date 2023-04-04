Larnaca prepares for Classical Musical Festival

Lovers of classical music are in for a treat this month as the Larnaca Municipality organises another edition of the annual Classical Musical Festival. All month long, musical ensembles, orchestras and solo artists will present concerts, recitals and performances at G. Lykourgos Municipal Theatre.
Opening the festival on Wednesday is a concert that honours the world-famous pianist Martino Tirimo. The 8pm piano recital is titled Beethoven’s vision and Chopin’s fantasy and will have Tirimo performance live on stage. Admission is free though entrance tickets have to be reserved on www.tickethour.com.cy or at ACS Courier stores.
Two days later, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will take the theatre’s stage to present the Premiere 4 concert which will highlight works by T Stylianou, N Dhamabutra, LV Beethoven. The orchestra will perform under the direction of conductor Charles Olivieri-Munroe while the soloist will be the saxophonist Theodore Kerkezos. Tickets for this concert can be found on the orchestra’s website (www.cyso.org.cy).
April 19’s piano concert places Cypriot Composers at its centre. A trio of musicians, Nikos Pittas on violin, Miranda Papaneocleous on cello and Drosostalida Moraiti on piano, will perform works by the contemporary Cypriot composers G Karvellos, N Vichas, E Karagiorgis, G Hadjimarkou and H Sophocleous. Admission costs €10 and tickets can be reserved on www.tickethour.com.cy or at ACS Courier stores.
The Quintus Ensemble will be the next to participate in the festival with their Tribute to Astor Piazzolla. April 24’s concert will have Savvas Christodoulou (flute), Natalie Neophytou (oboe), George Georgiou (clarinet), Annita Skoutella (French horn) and Evangelos Christodoulou (bassoon) on stage, paying homage to the great Argentine composer.
A concert with classical works and Greek art songs will follow on April 26 under the title Ena Feggari Allokoto. The repertoire will include works by LV Beethoven, D Shostakovitch, A Piazzolla, G Bizet, M Theodorakis and Μ Hatzidakis performed by Chryso Makariou (soprano and narration), Manolis Neofytou (piano) and Eleonora Rousou (flute).
On April 28, the Spring Romanticism concert for voice, saxophone and piano will be presented by Rafaela Charalambous, Kyriakos Kyriakou and Katerina Parpouna. The soprano singer and the two musicians will showcase works by well-known composers such as Chopin, Bizet, Piazzolla and Schumann.
Finally, the last concert within the Classical Musical Festival events is the Mozart Having Fun with Broadway evening by the Cyprus Opera Organisation on April 30. Nine soloists, a pianist, the choir of the Cyprus Opera Organisation and a choreographer will present a unique performance to close off a month full of classical music.
Classical Musical Festival
Month-long festival with concerts and recitals. Organized by Larnaca Municipality. Throughout April. G. Lykourgos Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. Tel: 24-657745, 24-629333. www.larnaka.org.cy