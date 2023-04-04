April 4, 2023

Thieves make off with €180,000 diamond swapped for fake

Police on Tuesday are investigating a case of theft of a 5k diamond valued at €180,000 from a jewellery shop in Limassol.

According to police spokesman, Christos Andreou, the owner of the Germasogeia shop reported that around 4pm on Monday, two men and a woman arrived claiming they wished to buy the diamond which had been previously viewed by one of the men, on a separate occasion.

One of the male suspects asked the jeweller to place the diamond on a white piece of paper so as to inspect it. During this time, while the owner was distracted by the other two, the suspect replaced the real diamond with a dummy.

The suspects allegedly then purchased a €400 gold chain and left without “buying” the diamond. The jeweller who became suspicious tested the gemstone and discovered the scam.

The three suspects are at large and police have publicised their photos. They are said to be Caucasian and presented themselves as Russian-speakers, although Andreou said this could not be used as a definitive.

Police are asking for anyone who has any information to contact Limassol CID at 25-805057, or their nearest police station or the citizen’s line at 1460.

 

 

