April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cypriot KV Fund I invests €200,000 in augmented reality startup Threedium

By Panis Pieri057
The company's augmented reality feature allows customers to appreciate photorealistic AR experiences without needing to install an app

The Cypriot fund has made a follow-up investment after having partnered with the startup in 2019

The Kinisis Ventures (KV) Fund I has made a follow-on investment of €200,000 in Threedium’s pre-Series A funding round on April 5.

Threedium partnered with Kinisis Ventures in 2019 and since then, the company has grown to a team of 30+ employees across offices in Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Slovakia and the USA.

They have successfully established multiple high-profile commercial relationships in the USA, Europe and Asia with global companies and brands such as Adidas, LVMH, FarFetch, Diageo and Fendi.

Threedium provides companies with the capability to cost-effectively and efficiently, create, distribute, and manage high-quality 3D product experiences on the Web.

Their Web-based platform and applications deliver unique commercial solutions for today’s Web, but can also be distributed cross-platform, within the specifications of the new evolving Web 3.0 commerce.

The company enables customers to see and interact with 3D products on sellers’ websites

“As more companies embrace and incorporate 3D customer experiences in their enterprise-wide sales activities, Threedium’s proprietary SaaS platform empowers them to develop, distribute and manage their own 3D assets and e-commerce initiatives across multiple Web channels,” Threedium mentions in an announcement.

The migration from one-dimensional Web to 3D, VR and AR consumer-commerce experiences is imminent, and in many industries and product sectors, already well underway.

Threedium is one of the original innovators behind the technology that efficiently, seamlessly and at scale, drives multidimensional experiences between consumers and products.

Their initial commercial focus on luxury products and brands has awarded them with an undeniable leadership position in the sector.

“As more products and brands adopt new Web technologies, including 3D and AR, Threedium’s SaaS platform is poised to become one of the preferred industry 3D engines to democratize the use of multidimensional product experiences in the new Ecommerce, “KV Fund Investment Advisory Committee member Andreas Panayi said.

